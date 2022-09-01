Hey Everyone,





My work are advertising for a new DA role:Desktop Support Analyst Job in Christchurch Central, Canterbury - SEEK

You'll need/get quite a fair bit of hands-on experience with Dell machines 74XX, 75XX, 77XX and 55XX series machines.

Will be required to travel around South Island as the onsite DA for the smaller offices.

Onsite carparks, great local cafe and a really chill office environment.

This is NOT a L1 service, calls are filtered to you, but expect walk-ups too.

If you wanna know more PM me. :)

Cheers