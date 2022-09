Was using this for my MacBook, but now have Dell monitor with thunderbolt docking station so not needed.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock - Pro, model F4U097

https://www.belkin.com/us/business/hubs-and-docks-for-business/docking-stations-for-business/thunderbolt-3-dock-pro/p/p-f4u097/

In good working order some light marks around it but nothing major.

Asking price 250$ with free shipping in NZ.