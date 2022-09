Selling as I have upgraded. Nothing wrong with it, some light scratches on the screen and body of watch but you honestly can't tell unless if you're really looking out for it.

Comes with an official Milanese Loop band. All in glorious Space Gray. Battery health is 85% and still get up-to 2 days use out of it (at a stretch) and have found with WatchOS 9 battery life has improved.

Comes with charging cable, box and watch. $250 with free shipping NZ wide.