DJI Action 2 with an innovative magnetic compact design allows you to effortlessly swap out accessories and change mounts. Super wide 155-degree field of view, 4K/120fps video, 10m waterproof all bundled into a robust aluminum compact body.

Ok so I have had my fun with it hardly any use

$650 plus $8 for non rural $14 rural

Unit was bought from Ferntech 29/08/22 Invoice provided