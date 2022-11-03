Selling my very stable TP-Link Archer AX11000 Router

Purchased from Noel Leeming on 20/02/2021 (I believe it has 3 year warranty)

- Will provide receipt.

- Excellent condition, need to be factory reset. Comes with Power adapter. I will try to find the manuals, but it's all online and it's a current router.

It has the 2.5GBps port, so HyperFibre Ready.

Looking for $500. I prefer pick up from Flat Bush, Auckland but I can possibly drop off near Greenlane or Ellerslie if required.

I don't have the box, if I find it, I will ensure I will include shipping for free.