I have Lenovo Duet Chromebook which was bought to use down during lockdowns but turned out to be lightly used.

This was my first Chromebook and got me hooked on ChromeOS as my main workstation so I upgraded to a much more powerful unit.

But the Lenovo remains an excellent device.

Full specs here.

https://www.lenovo.com/nz/en/p/laptops/lenovo/lenovo-edu-chromebooks/lenovo-ct-x636/zziczctct1x

Key specs

The tablet features a unique dual-tone Ice Blue & Iron Grey design, with a sophisticated fabric texture on the stand cover. Its 10.1" display features thin 9.13mm bezels and FHD (1920 x 1200) resolution in 400 nits brightness, for sharp details and colour

Here is an enthusiastic review.

https://www.techradar.com/reviews/lenovo-ideapad-duet-chromebook-review

No headphone jack since audio is is BT but I will throw in a USB-C to headphone adapter.

Besides running ChromeOS apps it also runs Android from the Play Store and turned on developer mode to you can sideload Android apps.

And with a few clicks I turned on the Linux shell.

Great not only for word processing, email and web consumption but also plays streaming video very well from Youtube, Netflix and other sites.

Screen is very bright so video is excellent.

10.1" FHD (1920 x 1200), 400 nits, IPS, 10-point multitouch

Will also throw in a screen protector to replace the one I put on poorly so it has lots of bubbles :-(

$200 plus shipping or pick up in Wellington