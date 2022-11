Cosmic Grey, in excellent condition, unmarked & very much just like brand new. Been kept as a spare phone since new, just a few hours use only.



NZ new, model SM-G980F. Dual SIM / eSIM, 128GB storage, 5G capable.



Comes with: phone alone



Price Guide: Trademe has the down-spec FE model from $400, this model from $499.



GZ price for SM-G980F $380 + courier



Megabyte - so geek it megahertz