Have got a couple of Philips Hue Hubs new in box (grabbed them for the bulbs but don't need any more hubs).

Will also chuck in 2x first generation Hue White E27 Screw bulbs to get you started.

Have got 2 hubs with bulbs available. Yours for $70 with free shipping.

I also have a spare white bulb I can chuck in for an extra $10 to make it a 3 pack.