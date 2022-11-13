Pristine condition 15” Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 in Matte Black
CPU: i7 1185G7 @ 3GHz up to 4.8GHz
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
GPU: Intel Iris XE
Display: 2496x1664 Touchscreen
Purchased 19 October 2021, 3yr Microsoft Complete warranty
Comes with Surface Dock
Price Guide: Hard to define, there are so many different Surface machines each with multiple spec options - working it out is giving me a headache. The closest equivalent on Trademe is a 13.5” with the same spec @ $1489 without the dock.
GZ price: $1400 + courier