Selling the following;

Apple Watch Series 4, 44mm, GPS, Space Grey, Nike Edition

Comes with box, charging cable, adapter, paper work and a 3rd party milanese band (black). Will not include the original band due to hygiene reasons

Watch is in good condition for it's age. Has some minor surface scratches on the screen. I've tried to capture it in the photos, no other issues or faults.

Selling as I've upgraded. Purchased back in 2019 from PB Tech.

Looking for $300, based in Auckland. Pick up can be arranged from Newmarket or Mangere.

Also found some iPhone 12 Pro Max accessories that I no longer need/use. Looking for $100 for the lot if anyone is interested.

- 2x Belkin screen protectors

- 1x Spigen clear case

- 1x Slickwraps matrix skin

Photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/eoxkbLGY1eh7bPR88