Probook 430 G7 is a fully-featured 13.3" Ultrabook with premium aluminium upper construction. Used as a desktop computer only, so no signs of wear & tear.



Spec:

CPU: Intel i5-10210U @ up to 4.2GHz

RAM: 16GB (2 x 8GB DDR4)

Graphics: Intel UHD 620

Display: FHD non-touch

Storage: 256GB NVMe

Weight: 1.5kg



Loaded with security features incl. fingerprint scanner & IR facial recognition. Probook 430 G7 receives power from either USB-C PD or standard 45w charger.



Price Guide: Trademe has 2 private vendors with matching spec but 8GB RAM, both asking $795.

GZ price $600 + courier



