Probook 430 G7 is a fully-featured 13.3" Ultrabook with premium aluminium upper construction. Used as a desktop computer only, so no signs of wear & tear.
Spec:
CPU: Intel i5-10210U @ up to 4.2GHz
RAM: 16GB (2 x 8GB DDR4)
Graphics: Intel UHD 620
Display: FHD non-touch
Storage: 256GB NVMe
Weight: 1.5kg
Loaded with security features incl. fingerprint scanner & IR facial recognition. Probook 430 G7 receives power from either USB-C PD or standard 45w charger.
Price Guide: Trademe has 2 private vendors with matching spec but 8GB RAM, both asking $795.
GZ price $600 + courier