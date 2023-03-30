Hi guys,



My wife wants to use the Samsung Trade-in deal that’s currently running to buy a new S23.



Her current S20FE 256GB is not eligible because they don’t accept 256GB models.



Anyone here able to give or sell us a cheap or free phone so we are able to use the current trade-in deal that’s currently running?



To be eligible for the deal it needs to install Samsung’s app to check eligibility for trade-in:

https://www.samsung.com/nz/galaxytradein/



Anyone able to help in Auckland so I can pick up tonight/tomorrow before the deal ends?



Thanks all!

PM me any offers. Cheers.