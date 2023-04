In the final stages of cleaning out the house of tech items.Looking for $200 for the lot. All are working (will refund if they don’t work).New Lynn. Pick up only.Hue unit will need to be factory reset.1x bayonet colour and white light6x bayonet white lights2x screw white lights2x screw white ambiance lights.1x 4 button remote.Dodgy screw to bayonet adapters (if you want them)