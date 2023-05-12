I am interested in selling my excellent condition Google Pixel 7 Pro, 128GB storage, in Snow White color.

Has been in a really high-quality blue Belroy leather case (~$100) the entire time, which will be included.

Also has had a really expensive UV screen protector on the entire time, and the backup one (came in a two pack) will be included, as well as the applicator.

No scratches or nicks, used for 5 months. Purchased in January from Expert Infotech, so the 1 year NZ warranty should still be available from them.

Receipts available. Haven't tested the 5G function as I don't live in an area with availability.

Looking for around $1000. Includes original packaging.

Pickups in Wellington (I can drop off if you live south of gorge) or shipping at buyer's expense.