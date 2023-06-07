Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Nvidia P1000 GPU - $125 (Wellington)
kiwijunglist

2945 posts

Uber Geek


#305833 7-Jun-2023 11:02
Send private message

I built a new server, so have this card up for grabs.

 

Nvidia P1000 - $125.

 

Great card for plex server hardware transcoding.

 

Can unlock unlimited streams.

 

Pickup Kingston, Wellington or from Wellington Hospital.




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

nedkelly
616 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3086017 7-Jun-2023 11:17
Send private message

Assuming as you did not mention No postage like your Rosewell server case post that postage is an option here?

 

Would be extremely keen if you would confirm posting to Whangaparaoa?




Apple Certified Support Professional (ACSP) 10.10, MCITP 2008

 
 
 
 

kiwijunglist

2945 posts

Uber Geek


  #3086020 7-Jun-2023 11:20
Send private message

If there is no local interest I can post it to you.




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

nedkelly
616 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3086024 7-Jun-2023 11:28
Send private message

kiwijunglist:

 

If there is no local interest I can post it to you.

 

 

Oh I have a feeling there is going to be local interest.




gehenna
7719 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3086025 7-Jun-2023 11:30
Send private message

Unlimited streams is a bit misleading

Lias
5075 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3086069 7-Jun-2023 13:22
Send private message

https://www.elpamsoft.com/?p=Plex-Hardware-Transcoding

 

I always kept the P1000 off my list of suitable Plex GPU's because unlike all it's bigger siblings it's listed as having a 3 session limit not unlimited.

 

 




kiwijunglist

2945 posts

Uber Geek


  #3086073 7-Jun-2023 13:30
Send private message

yes you can unlock session limit.




