I built a new server, so have this card up for grabs.
Nvidia P1000 - $125.
Great card for plex server hardware transcoding.
Can unlock unlimited streams.
Pickup Kingston, Wellington or from Wellington Hospital.
Assuming as you did not mention No postage like your Rosewell server case post that postage is an option here?
Would be extremely keen if you would confirm posting to Whangaparaoa?
If there is no local interest I can post it to you.
kiwijunglist:
Oh I have a feeling there is going to be local interest.
Unlimited streams is a bit misleading
https://www.elpamsoft.com/?p=Plex-Hardware-Transcoding
I always kept the P1000 off my list of suitable Plex GPU's because unlike all it's bigger siblings it's listed as having a 3 session limit not unlimited.
yes you can unlock session limit.
