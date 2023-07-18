Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTD: Cat 5 / 6 cable offcut(s) - Wellington
elpenguino

2835 posts

Uber Geek


#306392 18-Jul-2023 16:07
I need to extend some cabling in my home network. I've got up to 5 cables I need to extend by 3-4 mtrs each.

 

Has anyone got usable off cuts or a roll end they want to part with?

 

Happy to swap for beer / wine / or even money.

 

Wellington / Wellington city.

 

 

 

Background:

 

While the gib was off during a recent reno, I saw an opportunity for a few new cable runs (network in the loo anyone ?). Things were happening quickly - I ran the cable I had and put the walls back on.

 

Turns out I get close to my network cupboard but not close enough.

 

There's too many twists and turns to replace what is in the wall so extension is my only hope.




Brunzy
1801 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3105686 18-Jul-2023 17:47
Send me a PM, I’ll have everything you need.


 
 
 
 

mdf

mdf
3273 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3105695 18-Jul-2023 18:09
Brunzy beat me to it, but I am 99% sure I can help with this one if needed or more geographically convenient (southern or eastern suburbs).

elpenguino

2835 posts

Uber Geek


  #3105748 18-Jul-2023 20:57
Thanks , have PM'd Brunzy as first cab off the rack.




