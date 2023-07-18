I need to extend some cabling in my home network. I've got up to 5 cables I need to extend by 3-4 mtrs each.

Has anyone got usable off cuts or a roll end they want to part with?

Happy to swap for beer / wine / or even money.

Wellington / Wellington city.

Background:

While the gib was off during a recent reno, I saw an opportunity for a few new cable runs (network in the loo anyone ?). Things were happening quickly - I ran the cable I had and put the walls back on.

Turns out I get close to my network cupboard but not close enough.

There's too many twists and turns to replace what is in the wall so extension is my only hope.