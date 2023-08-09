I have a GoPro Hero11 Black available now. Comes with a carrying case, waterproof case. two batteries, attachments and screws. No memory card.
Asking $ 500 including shipping.
I have a GoPro Hero11 Black available now. Comes with a carrying case, waterproof case. two batteries, attachments and screws. No memory card.
Asking $ 500 including shipping.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure