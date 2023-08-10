Selling snow chains as we have changed car.

Snowsweat Easy Fit

Never been used, the mountain was closed every time we went down. I practiced putting them on the wheels and that is the only time they've been out of the bag.

Cost: $275

Selling: $200 (~25% off)

I'll leave this here for a couple of days so GZ get first crack and then try on trademe.

Use this link and enter the dimensions of your tyres and see if these are the right size for your vehicle. The size of your tyre determines which colour to buy. These are YELLOW

Pickup Auckland.

Copied blurb about Easy Fits below:

The Snowsweat Easy Fit is our most popular snow chain. It is a ladder pattern chain designed to be easily fitted without having to jack up or move the vehicle. For the last 30 years Kiwis have chosen these snow chains for their reliability, easy of use and durability. They have helped transport Kiwis safely from snowy roads and highways, crossing alpine passes and up to mountain resorts.



Best for:

Crossing alpine passes

Occasional trips to mountain resorts

Fresh snow, compact snow, slushy snow

Getting out of paddocks with wet grass

City streets, highways and secondary roads



Specs:

4.5mm case hardened D-link chain

Ladder pattern design

Designed, tested and made in New Zealand



EDIT: add price to title