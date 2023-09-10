Got a couple of things up for sale.

1. Schlage S-6000 Mortice Smartlock

I bought this very recently to install into my front door. Called a locksmith over to install it, however I then found out my existing door lock is installed terribly and the Schlage is not able to be installed without buying a whole new door.

Unfortunately I called the locksmith over too late, so my return period has now passed so my loss is your gain.

Asking for $310 + shipping, this is brand new and completely unused. Everything is still wrapped up and packed up, has the warranty, etc.

Retail: https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/schlage-digital-touch-pad-door-lock/p/329231

2. iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB (2017)

This is the 64gb model, and would be a perfect starter tablet for someone to buy.

The screen and body are in excellent condition - you might see a scratch on the screen in the pictures, but that's just the screen protector that has done its job. Does not come with the charger brick or lightning cable as I can't find them - however, I will include them for the buyer if I manage to find them.

Comes with a rotating case.

Asking for $299 + shipping.

Both items are based in the Wellington region, so I'm happy for you to pick it up if that's what you prefer.