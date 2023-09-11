Looking to pass on my Z Fold4, which is in excellent condition. It's been wearing a leather skin on the back since I got it, and both the outside and inside glass are working perfectly. The only cosmetic issue, if you could call it that, is a small dot in the oleophobic coating on the front cover, about the size of a tic tac. You only see it when the screen is off and held at a certain angle. In operation it's perfect and doesn't impact anything on the panel etc.

Comes with original box, an original Samsung case with the attachable modules (kickstand and s-pen), and I'll include a Samsung fast charger plug.

Looking for $1250ish +pp or pickup in Wellington