champakram

Raspberry Pi 3B+ comes with case and 8G SD card looking for $65
Raspberry Pi CM4 module this is top spec with WiFi brand new unused
8G Memory
32GB eMMC
Comes with fan no case or Board sorry I miss placed somewhere
Looking for $175
Ubiquiti USG replaced with UDM Pro on trademe see selling for $200 I’m looking for $150
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 looking for $130 in great condition comes with case I think I have box
GoPro Hero Black battery and charger for 8,9,10 &11 looking for $60
TP- Link AX10 WiFi 6 router looking for $80 in almost new condition
TP- Link AX20 WiFi 6 router looking for $90
Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 wife used for 4 months then moved to Samsung Buds Apple warranty left until Dec
Looking for $380