FS: Clearing Stuff
champakram

113 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#307015 12-Sep-2023 14:08
Raspberry Pi 3B+ comes with case and 8G SD card looking for $65




Raspberry Pi CM4 module this is top spec with WiFi brand new unused
8G Memory
32GB eMMC
Comes with fan no case or Board sorry I miss placed somewhere
Looking for $175







Ubiquiti USG replaced with UDM Pro on trademe see selling for $200 I’m looking for $150



Samsung Galaxy Note 9 looking for $130 in great condition comes with case I think I have box





GoPro Hero Black battery and charger for 8,9,10 &11 looking for $60





TP- Link AX10 WiFi 6 router looking for $80 in almost new condition





TP- Link AX20 WiFi 6 router looking for $90





Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 wife used for 4 months then moved to Samsung Buds Apple warranty left until Dec
Looking for $380

PsychoSmiley
205 posts

Master Geek


  #3126554 12-Sep-2023 14:40
I'll take the Note 9 for $130 if it's available

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Johnk
740 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3126561 12-Sep-2023 15:09
keen on the TP Link AX20 please

 

 

