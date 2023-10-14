Great tablet. Nice big 12.4" screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution. Comes with a stylus.

Warranty until August 2025. This is less 2 months old and in perfect condition. Purchased new at PBTech in August 20 for $705. Receipt will be provided.

Black colour - 64GB Storage - 4GB RAM - WiFi

Running Android 13 and should get Android 14 in the next few months.

Comes with:

-Tablet boxed as new with charger and stylus

-Samsung 'Book Cover' worth $89

-Folio style case worth $35 (nb- I had to cut away a tiny bit of the charger hole to make the plug fit.

$580 shipped

Pick up / meet up in West Auckland