Noviota

84 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

#310475 23-Oct-2023 10:28
I have two old desktop computers to go to good homes. I'd prefer these not be taken to just be on-sold, but to actually go to someone who can use them. It'd be great if you share your plan for their use.

 

There is no storage, monitors, keyboards or mice. Just the case and components as listed. Both have been powered on and tested, but are as-is.

 

Pickup only in Porirua, Wellington.

 

 

 

System A

 

  • Lian Li PC-A71B Black ATX Full Tower Case
  • Gigabyte GA-X48T-DQ6 Motherboard
  • Intel Core 2 Quad Q9450 2.66 GHz
  • 4GB RAM as 2x Corsair CM3X2G1600C9DHX (aka TW3X4G1600C9DHX) DDR3-1600 PC3-12800
  • Asus EN7200GS/HTD/256M GeForce 7200 GS 256MB Video Card
  • Thermaltake Toughpower WO131 - 850W ATX PSU

 

 

System B

 

  • Antec Sonata Mid Tower Case
  • Gigabyte GA-K8VT800 Pro Motherboard
  • Single Core 2Ghz, 512K L2 Cache - Socket 754 AMD Athlon(tm) 64 Processor 3000+
  • 1GB RAM as 2x Kingmax MPXC22D-38KT3R DDR-400
  • Gigabyte GV-R92128DH Rev1.0 (ATi Radeon 9200) Video Card
  • Antec True380S - 380W PSU

Quinny
809 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3151673 24-Oct-2023 09:52
Maybe ring any local schools. They often struggle or have struggling students. My work has a rural low-decile school we send our old IT stuff to. Some very old Sony cameras were a huge hit.  Old PCs have gone to help students unable to have one. 

 
 
 
 

tehgerbil
993 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3151674 24-Oct-2023 09:56
Appreciate your sentiment, that's very kind of you <3

nztim
2768 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3151681 24-Oct-2023 10:04
I will take the System A and am also in Porirua, (I only want the Lian-Li case and power supply) and will recycle the motherboard and motherboard and other components at Trash Palace.




cddt
603 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3151685 24-Oct-2023 10:24
Having tried to shift a few old Core 2 Duo machines (and older) last year, there isn't any demand. I managed to give one away via a TM $1 reserve auction, but the others ended up at e-waste. Just too old unfortunately. 

 

 

 

The Core 2 Quad though might have a bit more interest, but only from someone looking for a particular type from that era for a collection. 

 

 

 

 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
17114 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3151693 24-Oct-2023 11:10
cddt:

 

Having tried to shift a few old Core 2 Duo machines (and older) last year, there isn't any demand. I managed to give one away via a TM $1 reserve auction, but the others ended up at e-waste. Just too old unfortunately. 

 

 

 

The Core 2 Quad though might have a bit more interest, but only from someone looking for a particular type from that era for a collection. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I gave one to a neighbour kid who wanted to set up a home server for his mum. I also keep one for legacy stuff. You would be surprised how useful they can still be in the right circumstances.

 

 




Noviota

84 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3151880 24-Oct-2023 17:35
This generated more conversation than I expected. I appreciate the advice and kind words.

 

The bar for a good home for these systems isn't high. If someone wanted them to play old school games on, great. If someone wanted them to teach someone how to disassemble and assemble computers, also great. If someone can get use out of them, that is the main thing. I just don't want someone to take them and profit from it. I'd rather it went to the person who can use them without money changing hands.

 

This was basically a step I could take before appropriate disposal.

 

At this stage with only nztim interested, I'm going to suggest the following -

 

We wait until the end of the week (Friday) for anyone else to show interest. If no one else does then I will accept nztim's offer on the provision that they take both systems and take what they aren't interested in to Trash Palace. (I don't have a vehicle and this deals with the disposal part for me).

 

Since the interest is in the case, I should mention that the internal 3.5" drive bay was removed long ago and is missing (I had all the drives in a PCICASE/Procase SNT-3051SAS, which I've removed. I'm still considering keeping/selling this), the thumb screws for the side panels are also missing, and the flap for the USB port at the top has one clip damaged. Otherwise it is in what I would classify as good condition, and there are two keys for the front door. Please let me know if any of this changes your mind.

nztim
2768 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3151972 25-Oct-2023 09:34
Okay here is my new offer on the table as you would like me to take both....

 

I would like the Lian-Li case and Thermaltake PSU, rest is of no interest to me.

 

I will take the components from the Lian-Li case and swap them into the other case, and add a HDD and install Windows 10 and donate it to Trash Palace as a working PC (if there is a COA on the case I will activate windows otherwise the buyer can BYOL)

 

I will donate the other motherboard/cpu/graphics card in static bags.

 

this is all of course assuming no one else on GZ wants anything.

 

 




frankv
5536 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3151974 25-Oct-2023 09:42
There's a Facebook group for NZ enthusiasts of vintage PC hardware. I don't know if your machines are old enough for their interest, but you could try them.

 

 

Noviota

84 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3152785 27-Oct-2023 16:24
Thanks nztim, that sounds like a perfect solution. They are all yours!

 

I'll message you with my address and contact number. Feel free to let me know when is convenient for you to pick up.

