I have two old desktop computers to go to good homes. I'd prefer these not be taken to just be on-sold, but to actually go to someone who can use them. It'd be great if you share your plan for their use.
There is no storage, monitors, keyboards or mice. Just the case and components as listed. Both have been powered on and tested, but are as-is.
Pickup only in Porirua, Wellington.
System A
- Lian Li PC-A71B Black ATX Full Tower Case
- Gigabyte GA-X48T-DQ6 Motherboard
- Intel Core 2 Quad Q9450 2.66 GHz
- 4GB RAM as 2x Corsair CM3X2G1600C9DHX (aka TW3X4G1600C9DHX) DDR3-1600 PC3-12800
- Asus EN7200GS/HTD/256M GeForce 7200 GS 256MB Video Card
- Thermaltake Toughpower WO131 - 850W ATX PSU
System B
- Antec Sonata Mid Tower Case
- Gigabyte GA-K8VT800 Pro Motherboard
- Single Core 2Ghz, 512K L2 Cache - Socket 754 AMD Athlon(tm) 64 Processor 3000+
- 1GB RAM as 2x Kingmax MPXC22D-38KT3R DDR-400
- Gigabyte GV-R92128DH Rev1.0 (ATi Radeon 9200) Video Card
- Antec True380S - 380W PSU