This generated more conversation than I expected. I appreciate the advice and kind words.

The bar for a good home for these systems isn't high. If someone wanted them to play old school games on, great. If someone wanted them to teach someone how to disassemble and assemble computers, also great. If someone can get use out of them, that is the main thing. I just don't want someone to take them and profit from it. I'd rather it went to the person who can use them without money changing hands.

This was basically a step I could take before appropriate disposal.

At this stage with only nztim interested, I'm going to suggest the following -

We wait until the end of the week (Friday) for anyone else to show interest. If no one else does then I will accept nztim's offer on the provision that they take both systems and take what they aren't interested in to Trash Palace. (I don't have a vehicle and this deals with the disposal part for me).

Since the interest is in the case, I should mention that the internal 3.5" drive bay was removed long ago and is missing (I had all the drives in a PCICASE/Procase SNT-3051SAS, which I've removed. I'm still considering keeping/selling this), the thumb screws for the side panels are also missing, and the flap for the USB port at the top has one clip damaged. Otherwise it is in what I would classify as good condition, and there are two keys for the front door. Please let me know if any of this changes your mind.