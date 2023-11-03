Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Meross Google/Alexa Garage Door Opener
marmel

1924 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 226

ID Verified
Trusted

#310585 3-Nov-2023 12:42

Just arrived today but I needed the HomeKit compatible model.

This one is compatible with google home and Alexa. Well reviewed, one of the better smart garage door controllers.

$70 inc courier.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8419 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2220

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3155561 3-Nov-2023 18:44
As per the rules for this sub-forum, the asking price is required. Cheers




mentalinc
3284 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 962

Trusted

  #3155591 3-Nov-2023 19:30
I have one, works great and works with HomeAssistant as well.




Stu

Stu
Hammered
8419 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2220

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3155597 3-Nov-2023 19:57
Thanks to the OP for editing their post to add a price.




phrozenpenguin
847 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 87


  #3155618 3-Nov-2023 22:13
mentalinc:

 

I have one, works great and works with HomeAssistant as well.

 

 

How do you integrate with Homekit and is it via local control?

RunningMan
9003 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4628


  #3155621 3-Nov-2023 23:27
Buy the Homekit version, and yes, local.

mentalinc
3284 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 962

Trusted

  #3155674 4-Nov-2023 09:42
https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/homekit
Also this..




Rmani
284 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 77

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3165913 29-Nov-2023 18:39
marmel: Just arrived today but I needed the HomeKit compatible model.

This one is compatible with google home and Alexa. Well reviewed, one of the better smart garage door controllers.

$70 inc courier.

 

By any chance do you know if it'd work with "Doorworks DC800" garage door opener?




marmel

1924 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 226

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3165915 29-Nov-2023 18:42

Rmani:

marmel: Just arrived today but I needed the HomeKit compatible model.

This one is compatible with google home and Alexa. Well reviewed, one of the better smart garage door controllers.

$70 inc courier.


By any chance do you know if it'd work with "Doorworks DC800" garage door opener?



Fairly sure it will, works with anything that has the external button on the wall that you wire in as it uses the same connection point.

