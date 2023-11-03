Just arrived today but I needed the HomeKit compatible model.
This one is compatible with google home and Alexa. Well reviewed, one of the better smart garage door controllers.
$70 inc courier.
I have one, works great and works with HomeAssistant as well.
mentalinc:
I have one, works great and works with HomeAssistant as well.
How do you integrate with Homekit and is it via local control?
Buy the Homekit version, and yes, local.
By any chance do you know if it'd work with "Doorworks DC800" garage door opener?
Rmani
By any chance do you know if it'd work with "Doorworks DC800" garage door opener?