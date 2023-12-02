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ForumsOffers and WantedSold: DIY Pi-KVM Kit with Raspberry Pi 4 in excellent condition
OmniouS

434 posts

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#310946 2-Dec-2023 11:31
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DIY Pi-KVM Kit with Raspberry Pi 4 in excellent condition

 

- Raspberry Pi 4 (4GB)
- 32GB MicroSD card with latest PiKVM image as of 2/12
- HDMI/CSI Bridge for very low latency video
- USB-C power and data splitter
- Official Raspberry Pi 4 power supply
- USB-C to USB-C cable
- USB-C to USB-A cable

 

 


The PiKVM solution helps to manage servers or workstations remotely, regardless of the health of the operating system or whether one is installed. You can fix any problem, configure the BIOS, and even reinstall the OS using the virtual CD-ROM or Flash Drive.

 

See here for more info: https://pikvm.org/

 

Highly recommended. I'm selling as this is no longer required due to hardware consolidation.

 

$150. Pick up in Wellington CBD or Tawa. Otherwise $10 NZ-wide Courier

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nuke737
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  #3167718 3-Dec-2023 23:02
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Still available? Would need it shipped to Akl.



OmniouS

434 posts

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+1 received by user: 46

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  #3167863 4-Dec-2023 10:58
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Hey, Yes - this is still available. Flick me a PM if you'd like to go ahead. Cheers

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