DIY Pi-KVM Kit with Raspberry Pi 4 in excellent condition

- Raspberry Pi 4 (4GB)

- 32GB MicroSD card with latest PiKVM image as of 2/12

- HDMI/CSI Bridge for very low latency video

- USB-C power and data splitter

- Official Raspberry Pi 4 power supply

- USB-C to USB-C cable

- USB-C to USB-A cable



The PiKVM solution helps to manage servers or workstations remotely, regardless of the health of the operating system or whether one is installed. You can fix any problem, configure the BIOS, and even reinstall the OS using the virtual CD-ROM or Flash Drive.

See here for more info: https://pikvm.org/

Highly recommended. I'm selling as this is no longer required due to hardware consolidation.

$150. Pick up in Wellington CBD or Tawa. Otherwise $10 NZ-wide Courier