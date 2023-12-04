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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB nvme ssd with dram

zyo

zyo

513 posts

Ultimate Geek
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#310984 4-Dec-2023 21:06
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So im building a Proxmox based 2.5GBe router and needed some cheap nvme drives.

 

256GB is probably sufficient (planning on adding a USB drive for file storage purpose), anyone got a spare stick lying around?

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cshaun
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  #3168192 4-Dec-2023 21:21
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I can have a look tomorrow. I've got 4 or so 256gb NVME sticks, I'm not sure how many of those have DRAM.



zyo

zyo

513 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 60


  #3168232 5-Dec-2023 08:26
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cshaun:

I can have a look tomorrow. I've got 4 or so 256gb NVME sticks, I'm not sure how many of those have DRAM.



Excellent.please let me know

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