So im building a Proxmox based 2.5GBe router and needed some cheap nvme drives.
256GB is probably sufficient (planning on adding a USB drive for file storage purpose), anyone got a spare stick lying around?
I can have a look tomorrow. I've got 4 or so 256gb NVME sticks, I'm not sure how many of those have DRAM.
cshaun:
I can have a look tomorrow. I've got 4 or so 256gb NVME sticks, I'm not sure how many of those have DRAM.
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