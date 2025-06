This gear was all working well when removed a month ago.

Asus Z-170P Mobo

i7-6700K. Never overclocked cos I CBB working through all the tweaks.

HX426C16FB/16 RAM link is here https://www.kingston.com/dataSheets/HX426C16FB_16.pdf

No cooler included.

One careful owner. Only used to browse religious web sites on Sundays.

I am looking around $150.

Pickup from North Wellington.