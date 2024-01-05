Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SOLD: Xbox One X 1TB ~$180 ono
Batwing

617 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#311321 5-Jan-2024 20:16
Good evening Geekzoners! 

 

 

 

I have an xbox one x, but I no longer want an xbox one x. If you want an xbox one x, but do not have an xbox one x, then boy do I have an item for you (it's an xbox one x)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please note that I have an xbox one x, I do not have an xbox one controller, consequently this comes without one, ignore the picture on the box, the xbox is boxed

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The contents of the box are as follows:

 

 

 

Xbox one x + vertical stand (doggo not included)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Original HDMI and power cables:

 

 

 

 

 

 


Pick up is in Lower Hutt, or I can bring it with me to work one day and exchange near to Wellington train station. 

Oh price! Yes price, thanks for reminding me. 

 

 

 

was $220 ONO (plus shipping)

now $180 ono (plus shipping)

 

 

 

 

BigMal
990 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3178172 5-Jan-2024 20:18
Subject says "Series X"

 
 
 
 

Batwing

617 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3178178 5-Jan-2024 20:23
Not anymore it doesn't, but how embarrassing.

Batwing

617 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3181354 13-Jan-2024 09:25
Price drop ~$180 (in case ONO on the prev. price wasn't in that range)



rdrrdr
34 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3182517 16-Jan-2024 09:16
PM'd

Batwing

617 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3182811 16-Jan-2024 21:39
Sold. Pending payment

