Thick soft pile in plain mid-gray colour. Godfrey Hirst solution dyed nylon, overlocked edge and an additional backing that stops slipping, wrinkling and curling. It will stay perfectly flat.

In good condition - no holes, stains etc - but it does have temporary indentations where furniture has stood and some traffic tracking. From non-smoking, no-kids, no-pets home. Would probably benefit from a once-over with a Rug Doctor machine.

Pickup only from Mairangi Bay, Auckland North Shore - will require a van or trailer - not trivial to transport. Available from next Sunday, 10 Feb.

Please PM me if interested.





