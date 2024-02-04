Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: 4U Server chassis
Niraj

14 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#311649 4-Feb-2024 16:26


Hi, wanting to purchase a 4U server chassis, ideally with enough length space for an RTX 4090, although even if not please give me offers. also interested in server chassis with hdd bays. thanks :)

Lias
5322 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3190516 4-Feb-2024 19:49


Might want to post a location.. shipping on that could be hefty.




Niraj

14 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3190529 4-Feb-2024 21:23


Location would be wellington city, although i wouldn't mind paying for shipping based on what the unit is since purchasing these overseas cost a fortune to ship so would rather pay to get it done in NZ 

PANiCnz
939 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3191006 5-Feb-2024 13:08


If you don't have any luck PB are selling the Silverstone 4U cases for a reasonable price. 



nztim
2947 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3191151 5-Feb-2024 15:02


PANiCnz:

 

If you don't have any luck PB are selling the Silverstone 4U cases for a reasonable price. 

 

 

$370 price is sharp for a new 4U server case up until the point "rails sold separately" which by the looks of it is another $140.




Zeon
3883 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3191169 5-Feb-2024 17:00


You could well get a whole 4u chassis and system for a good price from those dealing with decomissioning old servers. I picked up a Supermicro system with 64GB memory, dual CPU and 11x 3TB hard drives for I think $400 a few months back - that one was 2u but they may have bigger.

 

Why do you want a 4U specifically? You can get a full length, full height GPU in even 1u servers? E.g. I have installed 7x Nvidia v100 GPUs recently in 1u systems. The above 2u system I mentioned has a riser card and could also fit a full height full length card.

 

I guess the main thing is the power connector is on the back of the GPU PCB....




Niraj

14 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3191172 5-Feb-2024 17:12


Main thing is that I have the space in the rack and that I can easily do 2x rtx 4090s and have them fit on all dimensions, I did think about 1 or 2u and getting a pcie riser but not sure if it'll fit or even what cases are viable for airflow (don't want it to be super loud) so would rather pay a little more instead of taking the risk.

Currently I am looking at the ones pbtech has, however would prefer if there are more 3.5" drive slots

Johnk
766 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3191233 5-Feb-2024 18:28


Niraj:

 

Main thing is that I have the space in the rack and that I can easily do 2x rtx 4090s and have them fit on all dimensions, I did think about 1 or 2u and getting a pcie riser but not sure if it'll fit or even what cases are viable for airflow (don't want it to be super loud) so would rather pay a little more instead of taking the risk.

Currently I am looking at the ones pbtech has, however would prefer if there are more 3.5" drive slots

 

 

 

 

Not a 4U or server case offering at all I know, but I am looking at rebuilding my Rack mounted servers, and likely go for something like the Fractal Define 7XL, just resting on a shelf; Can fit a LOT of 3.5" HDDs, can keep anything cool, and meant to be a fairly quiet design. 



Niraj

14 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3191266 5-Feb-2024 21:29


yep, already looked into it, but it's just a bit too big for my rack and I would prefer to have everything in the rack to optimise space use

