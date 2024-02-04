Hi, wanting to purchase a 4U server chassis, ideally with enough length space for an RTX 4090, although even if not please give me offers. also interested in server chassis with hdd bays. thanks :)
Might want to post a location.. shipping on that could be hefty.
Location would be wellington city, although i wouldn't mind paying for shipping based on what the unit is since purchasing these overseas cost a fortune to ship so would rather pay to get it done in NZ
If you don't have any luck PB are selling the Silverstone 4U cases for a reasonable price.
$370 price is sharp for a new 4U server case up until the point "rails sold separately" which by the looks of it is another $140.
You could well get a whole 4u chassis and system for a good price from those dealing with decomissioning old servers. I picked up a Supermicro system with 64GB memory, dual CPU and 11x 3TB hard drives for I think $400 a few months back - that one was 2u but they may have bigger.
Why do you want a 4U specifically? You can get a full length, full height GPU in even 1u servers? E.g. I have installed 7x Nvidia v100 GPUs recently in 1u systems. The above 2u system I mentioned has a riser card and could also fit a full height full length card.
I guess the main thing is the power connector is on the back of the GPU PCB....
Main thing is that I have the space in the rack and that I can easily do 2x rtx 4090s and have them fit on all dimensions, I did think about 1 or 2u and getting a pcie riser but not sure if it'll fit or even what cases are viable for airflow (don't want it to be super loud) so would rather pay a little more instead of taking the risk.
Currently I am looking at the ones pbtech has, however would prefer if there are more 3.5" drive slots
Not a 4U or server case offering at all I know, but I am looking at rebuilding my Rack mounted servers, and likely go for something like the Fractal Define 7XL, just resting on a shelf; Can fit a LOT of 3.5" HDDs, can keep anything cool, and meant to be a fairly quiet design.
yep, already looked into it, but it's just a bit too big for my rack and I would prefer to have everything in the rack to optimise space use