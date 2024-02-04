You could well get a whole 4u chassis and system for a good price from those dealing with decomissioning old servers. I picked up a Supermicro system with 64GB memory, dual CPU and 11x 3TB hard drives for I think $400 a few months back - that one was 2u but they may have bigger.

Why do you want a 4U specifically? You can get a full length, full height GPU in even 1u servers? E.g. I have installed 7x Nvidia v100 GPUs recently in 1u systems. The above 2u system I mentioned has a riser card and could also fit a full height full length card.

I guess the main thing is the power connector is on the back of the GPU PCB....