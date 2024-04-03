Moving house, so doing a clear out of surplus Server and Networking components.

Pick up in Upper Hutt or meet in Wellington CBD, or can ship at buyer's cost.

All components worked fine when removed from working system.

ONIS Networks (Cisco Compatible) 10G SFP+ DAC Cable, Passive, SFP+ to SFP+ 0.5m - $20

FCI 10125899-2010LF QSFP+ To QSFP+ SAS Cable 1 Meter 3ft Z11 - $25

FCI 10093084-2010HFLF QSFP+ To QSFP+ SAS Cable 1 Meter 3ft Z11 - $25

Netapp X6595-R6 Cable, SAS Cntlr-Shelf/Shelf/HA, 1m 112-00256 - $25

Mellanox 10G SFP+ 1M Passive DAC Copper Twinax Cable MCP2104-X001B - $20 each (I have two)

Mikrotik Q+DA0001 With 40 Gbps direct attach QSFP+ cable $40

Nortel SX/1000Base SX 850nm SFP - $5 each (I have two)

10Gtek brand 1000Bse-T SFP Copper RJ45 - $20

CheckPoint CPAC-TR-10SR FTLX8571D3BCV-CK 10GbE SFP+ Transceiver - $5 each (I have two)

Cisco DS-SFP-FC16G-SW 16 Gbps Fibre Channel SW SFP LC AK 10-2666-01 - $5