Not sure if anyone would be interested in good working condition - iMac 2007, 24".

Working DVD writer! :)

It's in really good condition, has been stored for the past 6 years in its original box. I am having trouble locating its original mouse, but happy to include battery operated wireless Apple magic mouse. Wired Apple keyboard.

I did the 256GB SSD upgrade / 4GB RAM. Only thing that wouldn't work is the built-in microphone as the cable was damaged when fitting the SSD in. The camera works fine. Easy get around is a bluetooth headphone etc.

No scratches on the unit. Will come with dual screen dongle (Apple genuine) - was running dual screen in the past.

Running El Captain.

It's pretty heavy - and would prefer pick up in Wellington.

$200