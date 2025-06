GeekGuy: Eva888: Thanks @beefholio. Highly recommended seller. Very happy with my purchase. Ditto

Me three, I bought one of the Elitebook laptops and couldn't be happier, it is excellent.

I did have a small issue with F3/F4 keys not working to adjust the brightness. If any other buyers have the same issue, the hotkey driver update from here fixed it for me.

https://support.hp.com/us-en/drivers/hp-elitebook-850-g5-notebook-pc/18491276