Hey again team,

As above, for sale is 6 x Idemia Morphowave XP (MPH-AC004A) biometric scanners.



1 is brand new in box, the other 5 are other that have been removed, and are in used condition, however all working at the time of removal.

As for pricing, I have absolutely no clue other than a single that went through on Ebay at the end of May for $1200 US for a used example.

So I'll start there?