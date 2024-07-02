Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
amanzi

Amanzi
#315313 2-Jul-2024 14:31
SOLD

 

Up for sale is this S.M.S.L. DAC for $130100 + $10 shipping, or you can pick up from me in Strathmore Park, Wellington.

 

This gets great reviews online - plenty on YouTube, or you can look at the detailed measurements here: https://www.audiosciencereview.com/forum/index.php?threads/smsl-su-6-review-desktop-dac.28402/

 

This is only a couple of weeks old and has only been used for a few hours, so is in perfect condition. Comes with a remote control and a power cable.

 

Detailed specs are online, but it takes optical, USB-C, coaxial, and Bluetooth inputs, and converts it to analogue RCA outputs. Inputs and power can be controlled via a button on the front panel, and the remote control can also be used to change volume, and adjust the settings.

 

Photo of the DAC below, but it will packaged back in the original box for you.

 

 

 

amanzi

Amanzi
  #3320071 13-Dec-2024 14:21
This has been sitting on the shelf gathering dust, so am offering it again for $100 + $10 shipping.

