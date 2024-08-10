Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB Sensibo Sky or Similar
Before I order a couple of new units does anyone have some of these lying around they want to sell?

I’ve got a black Sensibo Sky you can have for $80 plus postage



Email this morning from Sensibo with a 45% off offer on new units (free postage for two or more), just in case used units don’t work out.

Thanks saw the sale but it looks like it is only for the pro version.



CrazyM: I’ve got a black Sensibo Sky you can have for $80 plus postage


Thanks will send a pm.

Probably could use one more if anyone has one.

https://sensibo.com/products/sensibo-sky?quantity=2&cur=NZD

 

2 units $161.90 / each for Sensibo Sky 

 

3 for 157 ea

 

4 for 151 ea

 

Have just checked :-) use WEEKEND5 for an extra 5% off

 

lachlanw:

Probably could use one more if anyone has one.

 

I have a spare Sensibo Air if you're still looking. Say $100+shipping?

 




All sorted now thank you gz

