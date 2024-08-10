Before I order a couple of new units does anyone have some of these lying around they want to sell?
CrazyM: I’ve got a black Sensibo Sky you can have for $80 plus postage
https://sensibo.com/products/sensibo-sky?quantity=2&cur=NZD
2 units $161.90 / each for Sensibo Sky
3 for 157 ea
4 for 151 ea
Have just checked :-) use WEEKEND5 for an extra 5% off
lachlanw:
Probably could use one more if anyone has one.
I have a spare Sensibo Air if you're still looking. Say $100+shipping?
