ThatPrettyFreya

Offers and Wanted[wtb][donate] Anyone got an old 4-bay NAS?
#315865 25-Aug-2024 10:10
hiya, so: usecase. Our GF in Alaska, who we're going to visit in a  few weeks, needs, pretty urgently, a NAS. She does audio production and is trying to get into it professionally, but working with a 500GB internal ssd is.... just not working out for her. Does anyone in the Wellington area have, and be willing to donate, a diskless 4-bay NAS that's slightly newer than the thing from (hardware-wise) 2007 we have to give her? We're really hoping for a recentish (can run DSM7 is prefered but not required) Synology, but honestly as long as it has a shell we'll take anything. We're in Te Aro, for reference.

  #3275138 25-Aug-2024 10:13
and by shell, we mean "can ssh into it". That was slightly ambiguous

 
 
 
 

  #3275186 25-Aug-2024 14:52
Do you always refer to yourself in plural? "Our" and "we". You sound like the main character from Split (2016). :-D

  #3275187 25-Aug-2024 14:54
@cshaun

 

Yes, we do, as we are a plural system, with the primary fronter (Freya) being a composite entity formed from the Collective presence of several of the others. Even when one entity is fronting, though, we all tend to use we/us/our.



  #3275188 25-Aug-2024 14:56
Oh Inanna, we just looked up th summary for that film and... er.... yeah no we're not plural like that. Nobody we know is plural like that, in fact, despite us existing in communities where plurality is the default.

  #3275470 26-Aug-2024 13:46
Haha all good. Movie just came to mind when reading your OP. Not a bad movie, very impressive acting by James McAvoy, he really pulled it off and made it believable.

 

Another option, I'm not sure you've considered is TrueNAS SCALE. Though a turn key solution, like the Synology you're looking at might be the simpler option.

  #3275471 26-Aug-2024 13:48
it's more that we need the hardware, like. Being a blind girl on SSI makes getting hardware, uh, less than easy.

  #3275484 26-Aug-2024 15:23
upate: received a 12-bay from a lovely creature on here. It won't boot, like, at all. The search for a NAS for the girlfriend continues. Help?



  #3275493 26-Aug-2024 15:57
update: confirmed, the 12-bay is dead. 4-bay Synologies, homebrews, TeraMasters especially, gratefully accepted

  #3275902 27-Aug-2024 21:06
still on the lookout for a NAS. 4 or more bays, x86 if you can manage it. will also accept servers with those spec, both rack and tower. hell, even a desktop pc with 4 3.5-inch bays as well as room to plug in an ssd will be well accepted. Please?

  #3276144 28-Aug-2024 13:10
NGL will also give our Galaxy Z Flip 4 to anyone with a compatible server/NAS.

  #3276149 28-Aug-2024 13:13
oh also have airpods pro if anyone wants those in swap

  #3276353 28-Aug-2024 17:57
Final update: The QNAP we got from @iydklsqa lives! Needed, as we kind of thought, a bios reset

