ThatPrettyFreya

hiya, so: usecase. Our GF in Alaska, who we're going to visit in a few weeks, needs, pretty urgently, a NAS. She does audio production and is trying to get into it professionally, but working with a 500GB internal ssd is.... just not working out for her. Does anyone in the Wellington area have, and be willing to donate, a diskless 4-bay NAS that's slightly newer than the thing from (hardware-wise) 2007 we have to give her? We're really hoping for a recentish (can run DSM7 is prefered but not required) Synology, but honestly as long as it has a shell we'll take anything. We're in Te Aro, for reference.