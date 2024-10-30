Hey all,



I'm looking for some egpu option I can use with my ayaneo handheld. So something that supports thunderbolt 3 I guess.



Happy to consider one that has a gpu included, or just the enclosure (i can find a gpu seperately). It doesn't have to be hugely powerful or very portable, I just want a little bit more juice and the ability to easily plug one cable to connect to everything. Not looking to play any top tier games at max graphics or anything.



I'm thinking of pairing it with a 3060 or a 3070, but likely one of those gigabyte 1080 egpu boxes may even be sufficient for my usecase tbh.



Cheaper the better, I'm located in auckland (so may need to be able to get it shipped here if you are located out of town).



Anyone got anything they want to get rid of?