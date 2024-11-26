Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE
maxeon

1278 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#317913 26-Nov-2024 16:44
Send private message

Selling my Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE

 

(4g compatible with eSim) although I have not used it that way.

 

Purchased end of June last year and it's rarely used. Will provide receipt for proof of purchase.

 

Excellent condition., comes with box and charger with charging holder. 

 

Retails still in Noel Leeming for over 700

 

 https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/samsung-galaxy-watch5-pro-lte-grey/N213737.html

 

 

 

Looking for $250 for GZ and can be picked up in Flat Bush or Ellerslie.

 

Selling because I have upgraded to Ultra. 

 

 

 

Product photo of Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE 4G

 

 

 

Product photo of Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE 4G

 

 

rdrrdr
85 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3313178 26-Nov-2024 17:04
Send private message

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WTHSAM925000/Samsung-Galaxy-Watch5-Pro-LTE-45mm---Black-Black-C

It is $297 at PBTech..

 
 
 
 

maxeon

1278 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3313179 26-Nov-2024 17:06
Send private message

Ouch. Happy to negotiate.

maxeon

1278 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3313253 26-Nov-2024 19:57
Send private message

I am withdrawing this listing from sale. Decided to keep it for my son.

Apologies for this.

