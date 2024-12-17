Up for sale is 1 x Juniper EX2300-C-12P PoE switch with 12 x 1GbE & 2 x SFP+ 10G ports, in very good condition.

Key features:

Port density: 12 x 1GbE and 2 SFP+ 10GbE uplinks

Form factor: 1 RU, fanless

Power: PoE/PoE+ up to 30W per port

Switching capacity: 64 Gbps

The EX2300-C Ethernet Switch offers a compact, power-efficient, cost-effective solution for low-density branch offices and enterprise workgroups. Featuring a fanless design, the EX2300-C is completely silent, making it ideal for open office deployments and commercial applications such as in retail stores. Access ports are available both with and without IEEE 802.3af Power over Ethernet (PoE) or 802.3at PoE+ for powering attached network devices.

The EX2300-C is cloud-ready and ZTP-enabled, so you can onboard, configure, and manage it with Juniper Mist™ Wired Assurance for improved connected-device experiences. In addition, the Juniper Mist Cloud streamlines deploying and managing your campus fabric, while Mist AI simplifies operations and improves visibility into the performance of connected devices. Support for Juniper’s Virtual Chassis technology allows the interconnection of up to three EX2300-C switches with a fourth Virtual Chassis-compatible EX Series switch, which can all be managed together as a single logical device.

For full specs, see: https://www.juniper.net/us/en/products/switches/ex-series/ex2300-c-fanless-switch.html



I can install any compatible Junos release on the switch after sale. See https://support.juniper.net/support/downloads/?p=ex2300-c

$450 collect from Wellington CBD. $20 NZ Courier.





