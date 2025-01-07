As above, located in Hastings could potentially ship but will be at your cost.

Please be careful in what you want, NONE have any storage. All (minus one below) Prodesk 600 G4s have the i5 8500 CPU.

2x ProDesk 600 G4, 8GB RAM together, One is faulty and dirty as heck but with a CPU, other is really clean but has no CPU. Will let both go for $125 together.

4x ProDesk 600 G4, 8GB RAM, intel i5 8500. Known working, couple of them need a good dusting. $150ea

3x ProDesk 600 G4, NO RAM, intel i5 8500. Known working, but needs memory and storage as I pinched 3x DIMMS for my unraid server lol. $125ea

1x QNAP TS-1279U-RP, 12 Bay Rack NAS, this is known working but comes with no disks and is missing 5 caddies. If I find them I'll include them. (offers???)

1x ProDesk 600 G3, i5 7500 w/ 8GB RAM. $85

I'd really rather pick-up, but if you want it shipped I should be able to.

If you want to purchase all together, feel free to flick me an offer.