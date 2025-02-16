benmurphy66:

I am having a clean out. Ideally collections from Kapiti (Paraparaumu). Can most likely arrange shipping if you allow me a day or three to sort it out (would do all the postage at once).

I do travel to CBD so could arrange collection from Lambton quay area.

All in used but clean, tidy and working condition unless noted as new.

5 x Aruba AP-315 - Has instant on firmware so simple to setup and create a rocksolid wireless network. $50 each

1 x Aruba AP-225 - $40

1 x Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch - ES-24-250W Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch Gigabit 24 port 250W Managed Dual POE+ IEEE 802.3at/af and 24V Passive PoE Switch with 2 SFP Ports - $400

2 x cnPilot E400 Access Points. have mounting brackets.

(No POE adapters with the above)

1 x Ubiquiti EdgeRouter Lite - $60

hp T620plus thin client including an addition quad port lan card. Great little device for a router project etc. $100 (quad card alone is worth more than this)

2 x Dell OptiPlex 3050 Micro Intel i3 6100T 3.20GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD Wi-Fi Win 10 $50 each

Tempest Weather Station. Purchased on Geekzone last year but ended up above my paygrade and ability to repair it (Truth be told I never tried and lost interest). Explaination provided when purchased "I have two Tempest weather station units that have all working sensors but both units wouldn't charge. I dismantled them (easy) and sourced the main battery which I replaced. Both units ran for 2 weeks so I purchased a new base station and pole mount adapter for one of them. Both units paired to the hub and I left them outside until they went flat. After lots of back and forth with Tempest, it seems the tiny (3mm x 3mm) power control IC may be the problem. I sourced 4 of those and tried fitting one but it's so small it's a bit of a mission. I haven't tested the one I replaced the chip in as I got sick shortly thereafter, hence the purge. So the full kit is one new base station and power supply, two weather stations, two new batteries, 3 new power control IC's (one already fitted)." - $110

4 x Wyze E26 Bulbs (Brand new) - $40

1 x Wyze Smart Lock $50

1 x HikVision - Embedded MIni WiFi NVR - DS-7104NI-SL/W. Video Input 4-ch, Up to 5 Megapixel Resolution Recording, HDMI and VGA Output at Up to 1920 × 1080p Resolution, 25Mbps/40Mbps, 1U chassis - $50

Cisco - 7941 IP Phone - $10

Cisco 2 Port Phone Adapter SP112 - $30

If you feel any of my pricing is well wrong then feel free to correct me.