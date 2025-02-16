Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
benmurphy66

#318733 16-Feb-2025 12:12
I am having a clean out. Ideally collections from Kapiti (Paraparaumu). Can most likely arrange shipping if you allow me a day or three to sort it out (would do all the postage at once). 

 

I do travel to CBD so could arrange collection from Lambton quay area.

 

All in used but clean, tidy and working condition unless noted as new. 

 

 

 

5 x Aruba AP-315 - Has instant on firmware so simple to setup and create a rocksolid wireless network. $50 each

 

1 x Aruba AP-225 - $40

 

1 x Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch - ES-24-250W Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch Gigabit 24 port 250W Managed Dual POE+ IEEE 802.3at/af and 24V Passive PoE Switch with 2 SFP Ports - $400

 

2 x cnPilot E400 Access Points. have mounting brackets. 

 

(No POE adapters with the above)

 

1 x Ubiquiti EdgeRouter Lite - $60

 

hp T620plus thin client including an addition quad port lan card. Great little device for a router project etc. $100 (quad card alone is worth more than this)

 

2 x Dell OptiPlex 3050 Micro Intel i3 6100T 3.20GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD Wi-Fi Win 10 $50 each

 

 

 

Tempest Weather Station. Purchased on Geekzone last year but ended up above my paygrade and ability to repair it (Truth be told I never tried and lost interest). Explaination provided when purchased "I have two Tempest weather station units that have all working sensors but both units wouldn't charge. I dismantled them (easy) and sourced the main battery which I replaced. Both units ran for 2 weeks so I purchased a new base station and pole mount adapter for one of them. Both units paired to the hub and I left them outside until they went flat. After lots of back and forth with Tempest, it seems the tiny (3mm x 3mm) power control IC may be the problem. I sourced 4 of those and tried fitting one but it's so small it's a bit of a mission. I haven't tested the one I replaced the chip in as I got sick shortly thereafter, hence the purge. So the full kit is one new base station and power supply, two weather stations, two new batteries, 3 new power control IC's (one already fitted)." - $110

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 x Wyze E26 Bulbs (Brand new) - $40  

 

1 x Wyze Smart Lock $50

 

 

 

1 x HikVision - Embedded MIni WiFi NVR - DS-7104NI-SL/W. Video Input 4-ch, Up to 5 Megapixel Resolution Recording, HDMI and VGA Output at Up to 1920 × 1080p Resolution, 25Mbps/40Mbps, 1U chassis - $50

 

 

 

Cisco - 7941 IP Phone - $10

 

Cisco 2 Port Phone Adapter SP112 - $30

 

 

 

If you feel any of my pricing is well wrong then feel free to correct me. 

openmedia
  #3343349 16-Feb-2025 12:22
I'm interested in one of the Aruba 315, but I'd need to cover postage to Auckland.




muppet
  #3343395 16-Feb-2025 13:52
Interested in the t620. Can you tell me more specs about it though please, specifically, what sort of add-on card does it have, is it Intel?  Also disk and memory.

 

Thank you!

nztim
  #3343429 16-Feb-2025 18:51
Hi, do that AP 315s come with the ceiling brackets?




benmurphy66

  #3343430 16-Feb-2025 18:52
Let me check shortly, I think I have some. 

nztim
  #3343434 16-Feb-2025 19:10
benmurphy66:

 

Let me check shortly, I think I have some. 

 

 

JW047A is the one if you have any




benmurphy66

  #3343443 16-Feb-2025 20:02
nztim:

 

benmurphy66:

 

Let me check shortly, I think I have some. 

 

 

JW047A is the one if you have any

 

 

I have 4 white mounting brackets for these and two thicker black ones. One of these units is already sold with a black mounting bracket. But the 315 remaining will include a white one thinner mounting bracket. 

