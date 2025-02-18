Daughter is looking for some WH XM4's.
Anyone have some they want rid of? Or can recommend and upgrade on them and I can hand mine down :)
What about checking out this thread? It's a pretty good deal.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=318759
I'm in Wellington sadly
Sony also have an AMEX offer where you get $40 cashback on a $300 spend or more.
They pricematch on their own store then you can stack the AMEX discount. I managed to get my XM5's for $430 doing this.
Haha, don't have AMEX either.
Not quite Sony but this may be option?
https://www.cheapies.nz/node/50498
I can provide a code if wanted too
PBTech just emailed $298 for the XM4
$298 (only 100 units available)
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/promotions/night-market
