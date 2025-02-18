Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB - Sony WH-XM4
martyyn

1960 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#318764 18-Feb-2025 19:56
Send private message

Daughter is looking for some WH XM4's.

 

Anyone have some they want rid of? Or can recommend and upgrade on them and I can hand mine down :)

Create new topic
hairy1
3331 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3344390 18-Feb-2025 20:54
Send private message

What about checking out this thread? It's a pretty good deal.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=318759

 

 

 

 




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
martyyn

1960 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3344396 18-Feb-2025 21:15
Send private message

I'm in Wellington sadly

 

 

michaelmurfy
meow
13201 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3344429 18-Feb-2025 23:21
Send private message

Sony also have an AMEX offer where you get $40 cashback on a $300 spend or more.

 

They pricematch on their own store then you can stack the AMEX discount. I managed to get my XM5's for $430 doing this.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



martyyn

1960 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3344439 19-Feb-2025 07:00
Send private message

Haha, don't have AMEX either.

EviLClouD
255 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3344455 19-Feb-2025 09:01
Send private message

Not quite Sony but this may be option?

 

https://www.cheapies.nz/node/50498

Wakrak
1685 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3344462 19-Feb-2025 09:37
Send private message

EviLClouD:

 

Not quite Sony but this may be option?

 

https://www.cheapies.nz/node/50498

 

 

 

 

I can provide a code if wanted too 

mentalinc
3170 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3344523 19-Feb-2025 15:16
Send private message

PBTech just emailed $298 for the XM4




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



eugeneykc
101 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3344524 19-Feb-2025 15:17
Send private message

$298 (only 100 units available)

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/promotions/night-market

 

 

 

martyyn:

 

Daughter is looking for some WH XM4's.

 

Anyone have some they want rid of? Or can recommend and upgrade on them and I can hand mine down :)

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright