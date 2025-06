Yeah, I've tried re-installing the firmware, it doesn't help. (but thanks for the tip)

Though holding the multi function button 15s + unplug power (shipping mode) did revive it from not charging at all. When plugged in, it used to flash orange light, then nothing. But I seem to have a different issue now where pressing the power button does nothing.

I tried re-installed the firmware, clearing errors, shipping mode. Nothing helps this. But it does still charge and will show green after a while.

The only thing that turns it on now, is using the unofficial bose-dfu command line (by tchebb/bose-dfu). Enter DFU mode, then force leave it, and for some reason this prompts the speaker to turn on, and connect to my paired bluetooth devices.

Not sure what's happening behind the scenes. Would give anything to get debug access to the speaker and see what is causing the issues.

I love this speaker, it's the best, it's just a shame Bose gave up on it, and left the firmware a little buggy.