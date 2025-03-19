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ForumsOffers and WantedWanted Intel NUC ?
xyeovillian

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#319068 19-Mar-2025 14:34
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Has anyone got an old Intel NUC that I would like to use as a Daphile music player.

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SEEN
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  #3355202 19-Mar-2025 14:36
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I have successfully used HP thinclients for this, I have a few I can send for the cost of shipping if you'd like them?




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xyeovillian

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  #3355205 19-Mar-2025 14:41
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SEEN:

I have successfully used HP thinclients for this, I have a few I can send for the cost of shipping if you'd like them?

 

 

Thanks for that how do you connect them to an amp for playback.

 

 

And yes 1 would do let me have your details pm if easier?

 

 

Cheers Mike

SEEN
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  #3355220 19-Mar-2025 15:04
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xyeovillian:
SEEN:

 

I have successfully used HP thinclients for this, I have a few I can send for the cost of shipping if you'd like them?

 

Thanks for that how do you connect them to an amp for playback. And yes 1 would do let me have your details pm if easier? Cheers Mike

 

Hi Mike, these have a 3.5mm audio jack for a 3.5mm to RCA cable, or can be used with a USB DAC. PM me and we can organise shipping!

 

 




Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400



Shindig
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  #3355338 19-Mar-2025 20:42
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I have an i3 NUC if you like. 




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ANglEAUT
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  #3355361 19-Mar-2025 21:30
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Or i5 if you like.

 

 




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xyeovillian

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  #3355467 20-Mar-2025 08:49
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Shindig:

 

I have an i3 NUC if you like. 

 

 

Yes, I might be interested ram, hdd and price please?

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
xyeovillian

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  #3355468 20-Mar-2025 08:50
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ANglEAUT:

 

Or i5 if you like.

 

 

 

 

Hi same again = Yes, I might be interested ram, hdd and price please.

Shindig
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  #3355469 20-Mar-2025 08:55
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xyeovillian:

 

Shindig:

 

I have an i3 NUC if you like. 

 

 

Yes, I might be interested ram, hdd and price please?

 

 

 

 

Lets me look for you today. Standby...




The little things make the biggest difference.

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