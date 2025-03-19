I have successfully used HP thinclients for this, I have a few I can send for the cost of shipping if you'd like them?
Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400
SEEN:
I have successfully used HP thinclients for this, I have a few I can send for the cost of shipping if you'd like them?
Thanks for that how do you connect them to an amp for playback.
And yes 1 would do let me have your details pm if easier?
Cheers Mike
xyeovillian:SEEN:Thanks for that how do you connect them to an amp for playback. And yes 1 would do let me have your details pm if easier? Cheers Mike
I have successfully used HP thinclients for this, I have a few I can send for the cost of shipping if you'd like them?
Hi Mike, these have a 3.5mm audio jack for a 3.5mm to RCA cable, or can be used with a USB DAC. PM me and we can organise shipping!
Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400
I have an i3 NUC if you like.
The little things make the biggest difference.
Or i5 if you like.
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
Shindig:
I have an i3 NUC if you like.
Yes, I might be interested ram, hdd and price please?
ANglEAUT:
Or i5 if you like.
Hi same again = Yes, I might be interested ram, hdd and price please.
xyeovillian:
Shindig:
I have an i3 NUC if you like.
Yes, I might be interested ram, hdd and price please?
Lets me look for you today. Standby...
The little things make the biggest difference.
You can support Geekzone with a one-off or recurring donation via PressPatron.