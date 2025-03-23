Cleaned out the shelf of stuff and have a few things i'm not likely to use again. Free for anyone willing to collect (Papakura, Auckland).

2 x ODROID-HC1 with power supplies

1 x AIY Voice Kit from Google V1 - I think this is complete, but no promises.

1 x Official Raspberry Pi 3 Case Black

2 x Generic Raspberry Pi 3 Case Black

1 x Unused Stock AMD AM4 heatsink (Wraith Stealth)

1 x AEOTEC Z-Stick Gen 5 (ZW090-B) + Dual Nano Switch (ZW132-B) - likely faulty, I've had no end of issues with them.

Will try and take a photo today.

And a couple of items I'm trying to sell:

1 x Ubiquiti Edgerouter Lite (ERLite-3) - $20

2 x Raspberry Pi 4 PoE Hats (original version) - $20 each