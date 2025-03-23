Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PANiCnz

986 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319109 23-Mar-2025 11:42
Cleaned out the shelf of stuff and have a few things i'm not likely to use again. Free for anyone willing to collect (Papakura, Auckland).

 

2 x ODROID-HC1 with power supplies

 

1 x AIY Voice Kit from Google V1 - I think this is complete, but no promises. 

 

1 x Official Raspberry Pi 3 Case Black

 

2 x Generic Raspberry Pi 3 Case Black

 

1 x Unused Stock AMD AM4 heatsink (Wraith Stealth)

 

1 x AEOTEC Z-Stick Gen 5 (ZW090-B) + Dual Nano Switch (ZW132-B) - likely faulty, I've had no end of issues with them.

 

Will try and take a photo today.

 

And a couple of items I'm trying to sell:

 

1 x Ubiquiti Edgerouter Lite (ERLite-3) - $20

 

2 x Raspberry Pi 4 PoE Hats (original version) - $20 each

5hundred
23 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3356523 23-Mar-2025 14:12
Hi there, I'd be keen on the Z-wave stick and switch if still available. I'm in Maraetai so not too far away.



PANiCnz

986 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3356524 23-Mar-2025 14:20
5hundred:

 

Hi there, I'd be keen on the Z-wave stick and switch if still available. I'm in Maraetai so not too far away.

 

 

First in first served. Had a couple messages about it but they've been time wasters. Flick me a PM for address etc. 

5hundred
23 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3356533 23-Mar-2025 14:27
Many thanks, PM sent



SEEN
157 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3356544 23-Mar-2025 15:18
I'd love an Odroid to play with!

PANiCnz

986 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3356545 23-Mar-2025 15:28
Adding an Intel Compute Stick (STCK1A8LFC) to the free list. Missing the original PSU but boots up fine. Will include an el-cheapo USB/Ethernet adapter. Currently has LE12 install on it. Does H264 fine, but more modern codecs are more hit and miss. 

champakram
154 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3360990 5-Apr-2025 15:55
Messaged you couple of time no response.

PANiCnz

986 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3360997 5-Apr-2025 17:27
champakram:

 

Messaged you couple of time no response.

 

 

Messages were just such low quality I can't be bothered putting in any more effort. 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
champakram
154 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3360998 5-Apr-2025 17:29
if you dont wanna sell please dont list and give lame reasons. 

