Thought i'd throw this out there, looking for a monitor for my son. He had an apple studio monitor but the connection to his MacBook was flakey at best. Being a design student he liked the aesthetic though.

Looking for something similar, thin bezel, good looking, preferably with usb-c video and HDMI for his PS4. Doesnt need to be a gaming spec monitor just something large, good quality and stylish.

Could also consider something in Hawkes Bay/Taupo in the next few weeks.