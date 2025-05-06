I'm in the process of 3D printing a Nerf Blaster, but have hit a snafu where some of the pieces won't fit on my Ender-3 V3 SE. I'm using a hardware kit from AK Blaster Mod which is a metric conversion of the original design and as a result of the conversion the side panels won't fit a 235 x 235 print bed.

Looking for someone (ideally in Auckland) with a larger printer who would be willing to print these for me. The parts aren't particularly complex, and I wouldn't expect more than a few hours of print time on a modern printer. I can provide the filament and happy to compensate some $$$ in return.

Alternatively does anyone know of a maker space in Auckland with a large format printer?