For Sale:

Playstation VR2.

Bought at launch but really limited use. Less than 10hours of gameplay would be my best guess. I've just never had a dedicated space for it and we're moving soon and downsizing so I need to let it go. No games available with it as I've been digital since the launch of the PS4. Safely packed away in its original box.

$500 collection from Titirangi out of office hours or East Tamaki during office hours. Would prefer not to ship but if it isn't picked up locally I'll consider it.