Does anyone have any scrap or leftover carbon tow/weave available? My son is in need of some (~1m tow and 10cm of weave) for a small school project trying to fix a carbon tube but we don't want to have to buy 30m of tow or half a meter of weave for a 5x5cm job.

Happy to pay and we're in Auckland if there is a need for paying shipping too.

Thanks in advance.